705 – “LOA” ft. Boyodre

London based Nigerian artist and producer, Oluwatosin Olufemi Alabi popularly known as 705 is out with a new jam titled “LOA” featuring Boyodre.

This comes as a follow up to his latest infectious ‘Gbese’ track which was taken from his forthcoming EP title ‘7 O’clock‘ which was released on the 7th November 2019. 705 prides himself on bringing energy to the stage every time, and the crowds always react to him in an amazing way that has to be seen to be believed. He is one to watch out for.

https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/705-ft.-Boyodre-LOA.mp3

