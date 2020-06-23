675 New COVID-19 Cases, 230 Discharged And 7 Deaths On June 22

675 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2

Highlights

On the 22nd of June 2020, 675 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 20919 cases have been confirmed, 7109 cases have been discharged and 525 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 675 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(288), Oyo(76), Rivers(56), Delta(31), Ebonyi(30), Gombe(28), Ondo(20), Kaduna(20), Kwara(20), Ogun(17), FCT(16), Edo(13), Abia(10), Nasarawa(9), Imo(9),Bayelsa( 8 ), Borno( 8 ), Katsina( 8 ), Sokoto(3), Bauchi(3), Plateau(2)

