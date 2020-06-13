Categories
627 New COVID-19 Cases, 397 Discharged And 12 Deaths On June 12

627 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Lagos-229
FCT-65
Abia-54
Borno-42
Oyo-35
Rivers-28
Edo-28
Gombe-27
Ogun-21
Plateau-18
Delta-18
Bauchi-10
Kaduna-10
Benue-9
Ondo-8
Kwara-6
Nasarawa-4
Enugu-4
Sokoto-3
Niger-3
Kebbi-3
Yobe-1
Kano-1

Highlights
On the 12th of June 2020, 627 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 15181 cases have been confirmed, 4891 cases have been discharged and 399 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory
Till date, 15181 cases have been confirmed, 4891 cases have been discharged and 399 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

