616 take matriculation oath

Vice Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Prof Sam Guobadia, has enjoined the 616 newly admitted students of the institution to be disciplined and dedicated to their studies. He advised the students to work hard, shun all forms of deviant behaviours, and focus on the purpose that brought them to school.

Guobadia spoke during the university’s matriculation for the 2019/2020 academic session.

His words: “I, therefore, charge you to make the most of the opportunity afforded you by your parents/guardians. Ensure that you attend classes, shun all forms of deviant behaviours and focus on the purpose that brought you here.

“At Benson Idahosa University, we have zero tolerance for any form of misconduct. We do not hesitate to sanction students who disobey our rules and regulations. Be modest and decent in your dressing and approach to issues and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations in the Students Handbook.”

He noted that the university would continue to focus on its core purpose which is to ‘change Nigeria’. This, he said, management hopes to achieve by instilling the vision and mission of BIU in its students.

He assured parents/guardians that their children/wards are in safe hands.

“Finally, I wish to assure you of adequate security on both of our campuses. We, however, plead with you not to hesitate to report any suspicious activities to the Dean of Student Affairs, security officers or any worker of the university for immediate response. Your safety is our number one priority.’’

He praised the new students and their parents for choosing BIU, promising that the institution would not disappoint them.

