Categories News 600-Bed Sani Abacha Stadium Isolation Center In Kano (Photos) Post author By CorinaClever Post date April 7, 2020 No Comments on 600-Bed Sani Abacha Stadium Isolation Center In Kano (Photos) 600-Bed Sani Abacha Stadium Isolation Center In Kano (Photos) Photos Below: Click any of the icons below to share this post!TweetWhatsAppEmail Trending Now! Trending Now! ‘Infected nurse: I’m glad COVID-19 didn’t kill me’ ← ‘Land grabbers use Obasanjo’s name’ → Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Maiduguri Testing Centres To Be Ready This Week – Ihekweazu Leave a Reply Cancel reply