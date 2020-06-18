Categories
587 New COVID-19 Cases, 344 Discharged And 14 Deaths On June 17

587 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-155
Edo-75
FCT-67
Rivers-65
Oyo-56
Delta-50
Bayelsa-25
Plateau-18
Kaduna-18
Enugu-17
Borno-12
Ogun-12
Ondo-7
Kwara-4
Kano-2
Gombe-2
Sokoto-1
Kebbi-1

Highlights
On the 17th of June 2020, 587 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 17735 cases have been confirmed, 5967 cases have been discharged and 469 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 587 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (155), Edo (75), FCT (67), Rivers (65), Oyo (56), Delta (50), Bayelsa (25), Plateau (18), Kaduna (18), Enugu (17), Borno (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (7), Kwara (4), Kano (2), Gombe (2), Sokoto (1), Kebbi (1)

