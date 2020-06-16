573 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Discharged And 4 Deaths On June 15

573 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-216
Rivers-103
Oyo-68
Edo-40
Kano-21
Gombe-20
FCT-17
Delta-13
Plateau-12
Bauchi-12
Niger-10
Kebbi-9
Ogun-8
Ondo-8
Abia-7
Nasarawa-5
Borno-1
Kwara-1
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Highlights
On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Till date, 16658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(216), Rivers(103), Oyo(68), Edo(40), Kano(21), Gombe(20),FCT(17), Delta(13), Plateau(12), Bauchi(12), Niger(10),Kebbi(9) Ogun(cool, Ondo(cool, Abia(7), Nasarawa(5), Borno(1), Kwara(1), Benue(1), Anambra(1)
