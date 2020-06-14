501 New COVID-19 Cases, 210 Discharged And 8 Deaths On June 13 – (2460 Tested)

501 new cases of #COVID19

Lagos-195

FCT-50

Kano-42

Kaduna-27

Edo-26

Oyo-22

Imo-21

Gombe-17

Benue-12

Enugu-12

Delta-11

Anambra-11

Ebonyi-10

Nasarawa-9

Ogun-9

Bauchi-8

Kebbi-4

Akwa Ibom-3

Jigawa-3

Katsina-3

Yobe-2

Borno-2

Kwara-1

Ondo- 1

Highlights

On the 13th of June 2020, 501 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 15682 cases have been confirmed, 5101 cases have been discharged and 407 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

