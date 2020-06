EVACUATION UPDATE

50 Stranded Nigerians in Pakistan landed in Abuja, Nigeria today, Friday 19th June 2020 about 0145HRS via Tarco Air.

All Evacuees now on Compulsory 14 days SELF ISOLATION according to the new Protocol by the Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19

