Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

2 in Lagos

2 in Kwara

1 in Katsina

As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email