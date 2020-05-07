46 People Test Negative For COVID-19 In Nasarawa

A file photo of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The results of 46 coronavirus (COVID-19) tests out of the 50 samples collected in Nasarawa State have returned negative.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday before the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

“About 50 tests were conducted yesterday in Nasarawa State; we were able to cover this huge number in these days of the COVID-19 tests,” he said.

Governor Sule added, “I am happy to tell you we received 46 results and all of them are negative.

“There are four results that are being retested and we are going to invite the press most likely after this meeting when we must have received the results of those four but the good news is that the 46 are all negative.”

According to the governor, the results received do not include that of the samples of the members of the Nasarawa State of Assembly.

He explained that they were expecting the results of the tests of the lawmakers’ samples, and that of the contacts of the first death in the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Sule has announced the donation of N10 million to the State Task Force on COVID-19 to support the fight against the pandemic in the state.

This comes as the committee continues to receive donations from various individuals within and outside the state.

” I want to announce my own personal contribution of N10 million naira to the COVID-19 committee,” the governor said.

The state executive meeting is the first in Nasarawa since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

It was convened to brainstorm on how government functionaries in the state can contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

