45 More COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos

A photo of beds at one of the isolation centres in Lagos. Photo: Twitter-@ProfAkinAbayomi

The Lagos State government has discharged 45 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the state.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the persons discharged from the government facilities comprise 18 females and 27 males.

According to the governor, they were discharged to reunite with the society after receiving treatment and tested negative to COVID-19 in six isolation centres in the state.

A breakdown of the figure shows that 20 people were discharged in Gbagada, nine in Onikan, and two others recovered at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

One each was also released from the facilities in Agidingbi and Lekki, and 12 others from the COVID-19 treatment centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

This brings to 1328, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“COVID-19 is real! Let’s continue to adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles,” Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the residents.

