436 New COVID-19 Cases, 161 Discharged And 12 Deaths On June 2

436 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-169

Oyo-52

Plateau-31

Imo-29

Kaduna-28

Ogun-23

FCT-18

Enugu-18

Bauchi-17

Bayelsa-14

Rivers-8

Osun-6

Kano-6

Edo-5

Benue-5

Adamawa-3

Borno-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

Highlights

On the 21st of June 2020, 436 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 20244 cases have been confirmed, 6879 cases have been discharged and 518 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

