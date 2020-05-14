435 HOMES BENEFIT FROM OWUDAS, IMABRIDGE COVID-19 CHARITY RESPONSE IN IBESIKPO

Over Four Hundred and Thirty-Five homes on Thursday benefited from the COVID-19 Charity Response by Owot Uta Ibesikpo Development Association Worldwide (OWUDAS), in collaboration with ImaBridge Africa.

Distributing the items which include over four hundred and thirty-five bags of 25 kg Rice, eggs, seasoning, and salt to beneficiaries, the Team Lead, Mr. Essien Jerome Effiong, said OWUDAS decided to distribute these items to alleviate the untold hardship brought upon the people by the novel Coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world’s economy to its knees.

Acknowledging the gesture, Chief Emile Effiong Isaac, Village Head of Owot Uta Ibesikpo, said there couldn’t have been a better time to touch the lives of the people, lauding the efforts of the donors who despite the harsh economic realities, have tasked themselves to give hope to the common man in such great manner.

The Priest in charge of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Owot Uta Ibesikpo, Fr. Vincent William Okon, who blessed the items before dispatch, said the gesture is in line with Christian faith to reach out to those in need and that the church appreciates the love, efforts, and donations of OWUDAS and ImaBridge Africa.

Responding, Mr. Aniedi Sunday Andrew, Secretary of Owot Uta Ibesikpo Village Council and beneficiary of the gesture, said the magnanimity of OWUDAS and ImaBridge Africa towards the people is unparalleled.

Counting the gains, a widow, Mrs. Theresa Killian Eyo, said ImaBridge Africa, since its inception, has been meeting people at the point of their needs, adding that several lives have been transformed through the ImaBridge Africa free medical missions.

She said that ImaBridge has empowered people by supporting them to start and expand their businesses or learn vocational skills, which in turn has helped them earn income and provide for their families.

ImaBridge Africa, founded by Fr. Godwin (Nsikan-Ubom) Asuquo, is a faith-based charity dedicated to building “Bridges of Love” between people from dissimilar communities, the privileged and the underprivileged.

The organization has in the past twelve years, provided financial and human resources to empower the poor to eradicate extreme poverty, promote gender equality, reduce child and maternal mortality and ensure environmental sustainability, by undertaking projects in the areas of Education, Health, Micro Finance, and Water, across Africa.

