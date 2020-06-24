42 Year Old Woman Hacked To Death In Oyo

A 42-year-old woman, Mrs Olusayo Fagbemi, was hacked to death in front of her house in Sasa, Ojo’o area in Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo state today June 24.

This incident comes barely 48 hours after a 5-year-old boy was hacked to death by yet-to-be-identified persons in the same Akinyele local government area.

According to reports, Fagbemi was said to be washing clothes in front of her house when her husband heard a cry for help from her. He rushed out only to find her with several machete cuts and in a pool of her blood.

He rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr Fadeyi confirmed the incident and said efforts are being made to get the culprits arrested.

This incident comes weeks after three females, Grace Oshiagwu, Barakat Bello, and Azeezat Shomuyiwa, were killed by unidentified persons in the same local government

