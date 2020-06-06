42 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

42 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Saturday.
The patients who were discharged from three of the isolation centres in the state were allowed to reunite with their families.
Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the state government freed them after testing negative to the coronavirus disease.
According to him, the recovered patients comprise 11 females and 31 males.
Of the figure, 20 are from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres.