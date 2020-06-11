409 New COVID-19 Cases, 145 Discharged And 17 Deaths On June 10

409 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-201
FCT- 85
Delta- 22
Edo- 16
Nasarawa- 14
Borno- 14
Kaduna- 14
Bauchi-10
Rivers-9
Enugu- 5
Kano- 5
Ogun- 4
Ondo- 4
Bayelsa- 2
Kebbi- 2
Plateau- 2
Highlights
On the 10th of June 2020, 409 new confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Till date, 13,873 cases have been confirmed, 4,351 cases have been discharged and 382 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory
