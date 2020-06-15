403 New COVID-19 Cases, 119 Discharged And 13 Deaths On June 14

403 new cases of #COVID19

Highlights

On the 14th of June 2020, 403 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 16085 cases have been confirmed, 5220 cases have been discharged and 420 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 403 new cases are reported from 20 states- Gombe(73), Lagos(68), Kano(46), Edo(36), FCT(35), Nasarawa(31), Kaduna(17), Oyo(16), Abia(15), Delta(13), Borno(13), Plateau( 8 ), Niger(7), Rivers(7), Enugu(6), Ogun(6), Kebbi(3), Ondo(1), Anambra(1), Imo(1)

