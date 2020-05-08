40 village heads back Deji of Akure

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Forty traditional rulers, including Olu, Baale and Oloja in Akure North Local Government of Ondo State have said the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, remains the authority in Akure North and Akure South local governments.

Some monarchs in Akure North led by Oba J. O. Agunbiade (Oloba of Oba-Ile), Oba Idowu Faborode (the Ogbolu of Ita-Ogbolu) and Oba Amos Farunkanmi (the Okiti of Iju) last week cautioned the Deji of Akure against extending his authority to any community in Akure North.

The traditional rulers said the Akure monarch lacked the power to appoint minor chiefs, Olu, Baale and Oloja in Akure North.

But the 40 Olu in Akure North Local said comments by the Akure North monarchs were mere fabrications, adding that they were mischievous, malicious, misleading, unwarranted and an affront to the exalted stool of the Deji of Akure Kingdom.

The Olu and Baale said in a statement that it was regrettable that some monarchs in Akure North could attempt to distort history, tradition, custom and norms to cause disaffection, resorting to cheap blackmail for whatever motives.

They said that they would not allow Akure kingdom to be divided under any guise “by people who want us to be divided because of their selfish and pecuniary gains.”

The statement said: “We want to say without mincing words that the Olu in Akure North recognise the Deji of Akure as the only authority for the installation of minor chiefs, in line with the judgment, tradition and custom of our land. Therefore, we are behind him.

“The monarchs in Akure North are either ignorant of the law of the land or choose to ignore it to their own detriment.

It is illogical to state that prescribed authority has been abolished. This is laughable. We urge them to update themselves with the position of the state government and the relevant chiefs’ law of the state.

“It is a gross contradiction of historical fact and indeed, illogical for any monarch in Akure North to challenge the prescribed authority of the Deji of Akure in any guise.

It is either that he has a shallow knowledge of the history of Akure, choose to play to the gallery, or both. It is, therefore, an act of dishonesty and an attempt to distort facts and history.

“We wonder why traditional rulers will attempt to desecrate their stool by wilfully peddling falsehood without restraint.

“We will also like to clear the air that Chief Ojo Boboye remains the Olu of Eleyowo. We wish to appreciate the command of Ondo State under the able leadership of Police Commissioner Undie Adie for intervening and acting professionally to stop the illegality being perpetrated by Mr. Olomi Agunbiade.”

