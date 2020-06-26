Jordon Ibe released by Premier League clu

Former Liverpool winger, Jordon Ibe has been released by Premier League side Bournemouth, the club announced today.

The 24-year-old who picked England ahead of Nigeria in 2015 joined the Cherries for £15million in 2016 from the Reds but failed to meet the level of expectation placed on him by the Eddie Howe led team.

Ibe was released alongside Jermain Defoe and Ryan Fraser. Defoe spent 18 months on loan at Ibrox with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and has already agreed a permanent deal to remain in Scotland.

Highly rated Fraser turned down a contract extension with Bournemouth and he is currently linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

“The club would like to thank all of the players leaving AFC Bournemouth for their efforts and hard work while representing the Cherries – as well as wishing all of them well for the future careers,” read a statement on the club website.

Interestingly, Bournemouth have lost both of their matches since Premier League action resumed following the suspension of football due to the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 and are only one point away from safety.

source:- fcnaija

