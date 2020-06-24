35-Year-Old Man Rescued From Committing Suicide In Ogun River

Ogun traffic official rescues a 35-year-old man from committing suicide in the state on June 24, 2020.

A 35-year-old man, Fatai Oyedele, has been reported rescued by officers of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps after an attempted suicide at a river in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Akinbiyi explained that Oyedele, a father of five children resides around Tourist Estate in Obere community, Atan in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

“Oyedele, a 35-year-old cloth seller with five children, attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Ogun river around 1:15 am at Akin Olugbade area of Abeokuta in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

“It was discovered that the victim was also holding a sniper in his hand. Our prompt intervention at the scene with the help of some civilians prevented what would have been an eventual suicide,” he stated.

The spokesman, however, said the man was later taken to Adigbe police station in Abeokuta for further investigation.

