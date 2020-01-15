35-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Forcing An 8-Year-Old Girl To Suck His Manhood

A 35-year old man, Abeeb Oluwa, has landed in trouble after he allegedly lured his neighbour’s 8-year old girl into his apartment and reportedly forced her to suck his private part in order to satisfy his sexual desire.

The incident happened at Mosunwo Street, Abule Ijesha area of Yaba, Lagos, where they reside and the dastardly act was reportedly committed.

The suspect, Oluwa, has been arrested. The Police alleged that he returned from work in the evening and lured the victim into his apartment. While inside, he allegedly brought out his manhood, inserted it into the victim’s mouth, forced her to suck it until he was satisfied and then allowed her to go.

However, the act was exposed after the victim informed her parents about what happened and the matter was reported to the Police in the area, which prompted the Police to arrest the suspect, Oluwa. He was later transferred to the Gender Section of the Police Command, Ikeja, for further investigation.

After interrogation, the Police found Oluwa culpable and later charged him before the Ogba Magistrates Court for the alleged offence.

The Court did not take his plea after the prosecutor, Supol Benson Emerhi, asked the Court to refer the matter to the DPP for advice.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O Sule-Amzat, directed the prosecutor to refer the matter to the DPP for advice and adjourned the matter till 24th February, 2020, for report of the DPP’s advice to be ready.

The defendant may be transferred to the High Court if the DPP finds the man culpable and recommends his trial for the alleged offence.

