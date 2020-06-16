30-Year-Old Keeper Reveals No Ghanaian Team Can Match My Salary He Earns At Enugu Rangers

The 30-year-old goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has revealed no Ghanaian teams can match my salary he earns at Enugu Rangers.

The former Ghana U17 shot-stopper has had spells in Ghana with clubs like AshantiGold SC, Real Tamale United, Berekum Chelsea, Heart of Lions, and Liberty Professionals before joining the Flying Antelope.

Bonsu told Wontumi FM: “I played for 5 clubs in Ghana but my salary wasn’t even up to 500 cedis as a player,”

“AshantiGold SC was the club that paid me much but I was receiving 400 cedis then to RTU they were also paying me 300 cedis, for Liberty Professionals, I was receiving just 50 cedis and that was 2005/06, Berekum Chelsea did pay me 200 cedis; Lions to I was receiving 300 cedis,”

“No club in Ghana can pay what am receiving here as salary so I won’t bother myself to reveal that to the public, no club and I say no club can pay what am receiving now.”

Bonsu has played a vital role for Enugu Rangers after helping Flying Antelope to win the Nigerian championship in 2016 also help his club to made it to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup back-to-back.

