3-storey Building Collapsed In Umuahia (Photos)

A 3-storey building located at no 88 Nkwere Street by Umuchu, Umuahia, Abia State has collapsed, ABN TV reports.

Collapse of the building came 20 minutes after authorities of Umuahia Capital City Development Authority (UCCD) got it sealed Wednesday evening.

The sealing of the structure is not unconnected with the multiple cracks it was manifesting before its final collapse.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Our correspondent gathered that no life was lost at the incident.

Abntv

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

