2baba’s first son, Nino is a year older today and just like his mother, his father has sent in beautiful birthday wishes.

The legendary singer took his Instagram page to share an old picture of his son which was taken 10 years and one taken recently. 2baba gushed over his child calling him a blessing to his life. “As u are a blessing 2 me so shall u be a blessing 2 so many. I’m super proud of tbe man u are growing into. Happy birthday my son. Love u always. @ninoidibia u 2 much.”

2baba Celebrates Son; Nino Idibia On His 14th Birthday, Shares Adorable Throwback Pictures

