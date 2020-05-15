29 Year Old Fruit Seller Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Delta

A 29-year-old lady has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, Vanguard reports.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu confirmed the new case in his verified Whatsapp page.

He, however, did not confirm that the new case is a fruit seller, but a dependable source told Vanguard that the new case was trading on fruits in Agbor.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Aniagwu, however, confirmed that the new case was recorded in Ika South, adding that the new case has brought the number of cases in the State to 23.

He explained that the number of active cases in the State was now 13, discharged six, and deaths four.

Recall that the State had on Thursday morning recorded one death, which took the number of deaths in the state to four.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

