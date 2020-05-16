288 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, 140 Discharged And 3 Deaths On May 15

Highlights
On the 15th of May 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Till date, 5445 cases have been confirmed, 1320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(179), Kaduna (20), Katsina (15), Jigawa(15), Borno (13), Ogun(11), Kano( , FCT(7), Niger (4), Ekiti(4), Oyo (3), Delta (3), Bauchi(3), Kwara (2), Edo(1)