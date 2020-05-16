Categories
288 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, 140 Discharged And 3 Deaths On May 15

Highlights

On the 15th of May 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5445 cases have been confirmed, 1320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(179), Kaduna (20), Katsina (15), Jigawa(15), Borno (13), Ogun(11), Kano( , FCT(7), Niger (4), Ekiti(4), Oyo (3), Delta (3), Bauchi(3), Kwara (2), Edo(1)

