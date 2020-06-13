269 Stranded Nigerians Arrive From India

COVIDー19:

EVACUATION UPDATE:

269 Stranded Nigerians in India landed in Nigeria (103 in Lagos, 166 in Abuja) today, Saturday 13th June 2020., about 2am, after a few hours of delay.

All Evacuees now on Compulsory 14 days SELF ISOLATION according to the new Protocol…

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

By the Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19.

All tested negative before boarding and are to be re-tested within 72 hours at an NCDC @NCDCgov designated testing center.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

