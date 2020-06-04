25 Year Old Man Caught Forcing Himself On A 70-year-old Grandma In Ogun State (Photo)

A 25 year-old-man identified as Wasiu Bankole has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman.

The police in the state revealed that the suspect broke into the home of his suspect at Abule lemode area of ijoko at about 8 pm, pinned down the woman and raped her.

It took the intervention of a neighbour who heard the woman’s scream and rushed in to save the victim. The suspect was said to have jumped off and ran away leaving his clothes, shoes and torchlight inside her room.

The incident reportedly happened on June 2.

After the act, the woman reported the incident at the Agbado Division of the State Police Command.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the matter was taken up after it was reported and the DPO Agbado division, SP Kuranga Yero, dispatched his detectives to look for the suspect and bring him to justice.

“The detectives succeeded in getting him arrested 24 hours after and brought him to the station.

On interrogation, he confessed committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

Oyeyemi added that the state police commissioner has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

