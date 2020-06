Troops of the Malian army patrol the ancient town of Djenne in central Mali on February 28, 2020.

MICHELE CATTANI / AFP

Twenty-four soldiers were killed in a weekend ambush blamed on jihadists in central Mali, the army said on Monday after announcing that around 40 were dead or missing.

In posts on social media, the army did not enumerate the missing but said eight soldiers escaped the attack, which occurred Sunday at Bouka Were, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the border with Mauritania.

