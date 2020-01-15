21 – Year – Old Most Deadly Female Cartel Boss Killed In Military Shootout In Mexico

Video footage has emerged showing the dying moments of a female cartel boss after she was fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Mexico.

María Guadalupe López Esquivel, known as ‘La Catrina,’ a female member of a cartel hit squad that massacred 13 police officers in October.

The 21-year-old was involved in an attack against the military, national guard and police in La Bocanda, a town in the central state of Michoacán.

María Guadalupe López Esquivel appeared in a video filmed by the Mexican military struggling to breathe after she was wounded in an attack Friday in the central state of Michoacán.

A soldier kneels down while holding a wounded María Guadalupe López Esquivel moments before she was airlifted to a hospital where she was pronounced dead

