2023: I won’t impose anybody on Rivers, says Wike

From Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the people of the state to shun engaging in politics of bitterness for even development of the state.

Wike gave the advice during a solidarity visit by the indigenes of Orashi Region of the state at the State House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Saturday, and also declared that he will not work towards imposing any governor on the people of the state at the expiration of his second term in 2023.

The governor reiterated that the governorship seat of the state is reserved for whosoever has the capacity to develop the state, adding that the position cannot be extended as a gift to any group.

Wike said: “For the position of governor, if you have the capacity, come out and contest. Nobody zoned governorship to me; I struggled for it. I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as governor in 2023. I will not do it. I don’t even have that power, not to talk of giving it out. You cannot give what you don’t have. To be governor of Rivers State, you must have the capacity to deliver.” Wike warned against politics of bitterness, which, he said, has denied several Rivers communities access to developmental projects. He said: “Don’t allow anyone to sow seeds of discords among you. Politics should not divide us. Politics of bitterness does not make sense. All of us must not be in one political party but you must support yourselves to attract projects to your area.”

Wike urged the people of Orashi to remain steadfast in their march towards development. He advised them not to be intimidated as they seek development. The governor called on Orashi people to form a united front as they work for their people. He said: “We must be able to work as a people. We will not abandon any project awarded by the state government. You must work as a team to achieve results.” He called on communities to take steps to protect ongoing government projects. He regretted that some youths disrupted the execution of developmental projects in Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government areas by engaging in the vandalisation of government facilities in the area and in kidnapping.

He particularly decried the invasion of Western Ahoada County Grammar School, the Zonal Hospital Ahoada and Government Secondary School, Okarki, by the people of the area. Wike thanked the people of Orashi for their support, saying that their early support gave him the leverage to win his election. Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Chibodum Nwuche, thanked Wike for citing key projects in Ekpeye land. He described Wike as a beacon of hope, who plays politics of inclusiveness.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...