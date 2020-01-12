2023: I Will Not Impose Anybody On Rivers State – Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed that he will not work towards imposing any Governor on Rivers people at the expiration of his second term in 2023.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the Orashi Region of Rivers State at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, January 11th, Wike said power could never be extended as a gift to any group.

He said: “For the position of Governorship if you have the capacity, come out and contest. Nobody zoned Governorship to me, I struggled for it.

“I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as Governor in 2023. I will not do it. I don’t even have that power, not to talk of giving it out.

You cannot give what you don’t have. To be the Governor of Rivers State, you must have the capacity to deliver.”

Wike warned against the politics of bitterness, which he said has denied several Rivers communities access to developmental projects.

He said: “don’t allow anyone to sow seeds of discords among you. Politics should not divide us. Politics of bitterness does not make sense.

All of us must not be in one political party. But you must support yourselves to attract projects to your area.”

The Governor called on Orashi people to form a united front as they work for their people.

He said: “We must be able to work as a people. We will not abandon any projects awarded by the State Government. You must work as a team to achieve results.”

