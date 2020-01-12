‘2020 will be a watershed for Nigeria’

General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Mission Church (CAMC), Pastor Adesoji Ajayi, spoke with Sunday Oguntola on why Nigerians should support efforts to fix the nation and other sundry national issues. Excerpts:

There are so many apprehensions about 2020. What should Nigerians expect?

Nigerians should expect a very good year. The nation shall gain back a lot of things lost and there is nothing any anybody can do about it. The only problem we have is unemployment and as far as Buhari is concerned the administration is really trying.

You seem to have a soft-spot for President Buhari. But why has he been unable to fix the economy?

Rome was not built in a day. When you talk about the economy, many things are involved. Nigeria is the biggest black nation on earth. Nigeria has various problems, problems that have been created over the years by the military and by the past administrations.

Some of our factories are no more. It is a major aspect of what is creating problems for this nation. There are three types of people in the economy; the rich the middle class and the poor. The middle class has been eroded in the scheme of things. It used to be the buffer between the rich and the poor.

It has been eroded and they have come to poverty level so the few people that are rich are holding tight to that wealth because they don’t know will happen and again the majority of those in that class got their wealth through the military and past civilian administrations.

The question is where are the factory workers of yesteryears? They are jobless now. The factory workers of factories that were closed and sold off were 80% of what the workers we used to have. Where do you want the people that were laid off to work? There is no magic to an economy. It has to be worked over the years.

Buhari does not have magic and again if he wants to practice what the developed countries practiced, then it means we will not have any money to spend. Nigeria is broke and it is Buhari that is beginning to tell us the truth. If President Buhari should behave like the past people, we shouldn’t have any development project at all.

The money we used to earn was spent on salaries and what have you. But this is a man who has decided to build roads rail lines, roads and who has decided to bring up the economy. It is not easy and if Buhari wants to do like some European countries do to create some money for the jobless then we won’t have anything to spend.

But what about issue of human rights violations? Why didn’t the President obey court orders on Sowore, Dasuki and El-Zakzakky?

You want to hear the undiluted truth? Every country has a peculiar problem. If Obasanjo did what Buhari is doing now, quote me anywhere there won’t have been Boko Haram today. If El- Zakzakky had been allowed, another Boko Haram would be brewing. If a man says revolution now and you know him to be an activist and you allow him to have his way then you are playing yourself to the gallery. So before things get out of hand some things should be put in place.

Sowore is not an easy person so those judges are doing it the way they felt it should be done but those who can see beyond their noses will know that doing it the way the judges say it should be done can trigger off a difficult thing to control.

Buhari knows Dasuki very well. He has many friends in the military and he has money. I’m taking seriously. If not for this kind of nation, if these guys do these things in countries like Russia, India, China or Pakistan, they would have been forgotten long time ago but when it comes to Nigeria, we claim human rights and all those lawyers shouting human rights would be having their pockets swelling.

I am not saying Buhari is perfect but he is learning from the experiences of the past. Imagine blocking the road when the army chief was passing and you want that to continue? Then your guess is as good as mine. So Buhari is somebody who knows what he is doing.

Must Nigeria be plunged back to the cycle of debts?

Where do you think the money for the rail line is coming from? The roads are being built to last for 100 years. You need loans to execute some projects. Are these loans being well appropriated? Are we sure we can pay back? Are the loans being used for what they were taken for?

If you need loans, even those giving you will look at it if it is feasible. Go to Brazil, they took loans, today go to Brasilia, go to Rio you will think you are in central Europe. You can see what they have used the loans for. If you have a good project and somebody is ready to give you loan with a very good repayment plan wouldn’t you obtain it?

Again, regardless of the loan, our amount with the World Bank is still there. You have N30bn and you are taking N50bn. Those giving you know what they are doing. It is better you borrow and get the work done and not just getting the applause of the people. Forget about those applauding you and do the work.

I am not a Buhari apologist but I admire his lifestyle and there are six of them I so admire. I can compare him to Baba Jakande, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Balarabe Musa, Akanu Ibiam and others.

The President claims to be fighting corruption but critics allege he is surrounded by corrupt politicians who helped him to power…

…If you ask President Buhari, he will tell you that is one of the most difficult problems not after he leaves office but the problem he is having now. There are people he cannot look at their faces and say I am not supporting you.

They helped him to power even those who gathered money to get him his form. We don’t know what agreement they had but a lot of them clamoring are looters to say the least. I am not mentioning names but by their antecedents.

How do you live in a world surrounded by looters and you are seen as so upright?

Joshua didn’t know Israelites had sinned. They went to Jericho and had victory. They went to AI, a small city, they thought they would overrun them not knowing Israelites had sinned. They were defeated before they ran to God who told them this is this and that is that.

If Buhari can go to God in his capacity and ask God for guidance, God in His infinite mercy and love for Nigeria will have mercy. Those who think they will live up to 2023, I’m not praying for their death, but a lot of things can happen.

If you would ask me for my opinion in the interest of this nation, I wouldn’t want a northerner or a southerner. I want it to go to the east in the interest of this nation and of peace. If we do not give them the benefits of the doubt, we should forget about peace in this country.

Some northern governors have not been giving Cof O to churches under President Buhari that you have talked about so well. How do you as a church leader address this imbalance?

Before you can understand a man and enjoy him you must understand his background, the person he is and his antecedents. If we want to understand our Muslim bothers we must understand them well. Islam is not like Christianity.

Christianity tells you if a man slaps you, you should turn the second side that is Christianity. Christianity is not Islam, it is not Judaism. Forgiveness is there in other religions but not to the extent of Christianity. So let’s understand them the way they are. In Christianity we will agree and give them Cof O if we are the ones in charge because of brotherliness and what the religion entails- love and mercy.

You have led this church for almost two decades, how do you cope with the physical and spiritual expansion?

Anything you keep into the hand of God is securely kept. The Bible says I will keep him in perfect peace those that have trust in me because they have their confidence in me. Any prayer you pray without adding anything to it, God will answer.

We don’t have any security here and there is nothing that is coming that God doesn’t reveal. And the Lord is my witness I don’t think there is anything people say they use amulets or whatever, I have never seen such a thing but this place is kept, we give glory to God.

If you want divine security then put your hope and trust in God. He said anything you ask in His name, He will do.

What about your fasting life? What about your health? You don’t eat anything salt or oil during the fasting, why?

I was having a perfect experience during that time because I was directed, I fasted 333 days. I fasted for 200 days and I fasted when the Lord says. The day this mission was founded, it has spiritual connotation, this time around for the growth of the mission He said I should fast for 100 days.

He said you will not have salt, oil, after the 100 days. He said I should continue 40 days for myself for spiritual empowerment and the growth of the church so after that I didn’t even know when I ended it. If the Lord directs a thing there won’t be any problem. There are some doctors who said it is not possible but with God all things are possible. It is a divinely controlled thing. I did it in 1999 because the Lord ordained it.

