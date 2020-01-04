by WetinHappen Magazine

2019, the good, the bad and the ugly


News

By Dayo Sobowale

Actually  this piece should  be on the ‘Man or Person of the Year’ traditionally for me  to name  who has  influenced world  affairs for good or  bad,  just  like  the Time or Newsweek  Magazine brought my generation of journalists  up  to do at  the end   of a year.  This was before CNN   which  revolutionized news coverage and analysis until the advent of US President  Donald  Trump  in 2016 showed that  news coverage could turn to   bias and sheer  manipulation on simple issues just because of political differences, orientation and values.

The  truth   here is that I find it boring to name the volatile US President as my Man of the Year because that is so  apparent and almost  a tautology given the fact that this week  the US   and its  Foreign Ministry, the Pentagon  admitted killing Quasem Soulemany  the Military  Commander of Iran’s elite Military  Force in Iraq. Which  is the same way that terrorists like Al Quada, ISIS, Boko  Haram  own up to gruesome murder  of innocent people they  acknowledge to be their enemies or the enemies of  Islam  the religion they profess  to defend    but on which  the   true devotees globally  have  never approved  of  them or their bloody strategies  as that of Islam.  Given  this dilemma  about Trump   and the CNN then, it is my wish  to write on the Good, the Bad and Ugly  side of 2019, which  is also the  end of another decade in our march of, or to,  civilization,  depending on  the historical  perspectives or spectacles one  is putting on.

Of  course Donald  Trump  should  be global  Man  of the Year in the real  sense  of the good, the bad and the ugly  because of the simple fact  that  he was eminently  all  the three in  a bizarre and  most  controversial  manner  throughout  the year. His  actions  and  utterances in his first term alone  that is 2016 -2020, have so  altered global politics, diplomacy  and management,  both   backward before his time, and fast  forward beyond  his first tenure,  that it  really  does not matter if  he is elected in 2020,   given    of the eruptions and disruptions  he has created  both locally  in his nation, and globally as the 45th President of the USA.

Take  it or leave it,  Donald  Trump in  2019   bestrode,  our  world like  a  colossus as Shakespeare  once said  through  Cassius,  of  Julius  Caesar  before  his assassination in that  master tragedy play called  Julius Caesar by  William  Shakespeare.  Again,  it does  not  matter whether Trump  suffers the fate of Caesar,  because   it is clear  that  his legacy will  endure far beyond 2019, 2020  or 2024 just  as that of  Caesar  endured   and  fanned  the creation of the EU and  regional organisations  and empire  building ,   many thousands of years  after Caesar’s  death by assassination.

Given  the fact that the US  now endorses  the assassination of foreign leaders publicly    and diplomatically   in a form  of new Trump  Doctrine, it  is  clear that  world  peace has  been  bartered for   immediate and near  future violence and even  wars   from  now  on.  This  is the   stark  meaning   of  the dark threat  of Iran ‘s Ayatollah  Khameini  to  retaliate  against  the US   for  the latest  assassination of its Commander,  given    the violent history of Shia Islam for  exacting revenge against religious enemies such  as the US  has  turned to,  in the sight of the   Islamic  state  of  Iran.

Having said  all  these it is proper to admit  that   on the global   scene Trump  has been  able  to put pressure  on  co   super powers like  China  and  Russia in a way  no  former US president  has  done before. Now  China knows it can not forge copy  rights  and intellectual  property ‘with  impunity as it  used to  do,  pre Trump  era. The  same caution  goes for China on trade  deals   on which Trump  has used unprecedented   huge  tariffs to  create  chaos  and order alike but all  of  which  have kept China  and its   life long  leader on their toes  on  the side  of international law. Trump  has  also   managed to  keep good personal  relations  with the most  difficult world leaders before his time. These are the leaders of N Korea, Russia and  China.  At  home Trump  is in disgrace because of  Impeachment  but his  supporters see that as persecution and humiliation by his opponents because he has kept his  campaign promises on Immigration and Climate  Change.

Let  us now climb  down from the Mount  Olympus of Trump’s triumvirate of  the good the bad and the ugly,  to  see other leaders globally who  have showed  the good, the bad and ugly  side   of   2019. Two  events in  Nigeria, and   one in  Lebanon,    provide   good  illustration on this. Coincidentally  these events happened towards  the end  of the year  but the  fact  that they happened against  all  odds is their  main fascination.

In  Nigeria the President  asked  all  Nigerians  not to allow religion  to divide  them  as Boko  Haram is not in any way  Islamic  and those  who  follow  and  work  in its name have  no respect  for  any religion.  That  to  me is  a very  good  side of the Nigerian  presidency  in 2019.  That  needs to be buttressed  by  diversification of appointments in the security apparatus  hierarchy  which now  reflects ethnicity and religious  bias  which  should  not be  that   lopsided in a democratic federation like Nigeria.

The  bad side of governance  in Nigeria  with regard to the rule of law was  white washed  at the last  gasp  of the year by the release of Dasuki  and Sowore  before the end of the year. That  makes another triumvirate for the Man of the year in Nigeria, namely  the President  for his   magnanimity and compunction and the Dasuki  and Sowore  for their persistence  in fighting for  their  human rights.  Dasuki  should  be commended  for his equanimity  and composure and especially  his  views that  God  is  in charge  of his travails  otherwise they  would  not  have   happened.

From  all  indications   however, the former boss   of    global   auto   giants, Nissan and Renault,    Carlos  Ghosn   who  fled Japan  while on bail to surface in Lebanon  at the end of 2019, did  not share Dasuki’s    fatalistic  view  on forced  incarceration. Ghosn   escaped in  a private jet and landed in Lebanon  hale and hearty    but    said  he was not escaping from  justice,  but from, injustice, intimidation and persecution.  I very  much  agree with him as he was treated by the  Japanese as if he was guilty  before being allowed to prove his innocence. Ghosn  was an  auto  industry  marketing and strategic guru  and global  hero  who  ran both France’s  Renault  and Japa’s Nissan  and  Mitsubishi  successfully  in recent times.

He was literally  ambushed and put on trial without  bail in his nasty  taste  of Japanese  justice   while  on an  innocuous   business  meeting   in Japan. I  am  happy  he has escaped in spite  of electronic monitoring of his house and has gone back  to  his  parents home   Lebanon. Ghosni  was  literally  a citizen  of the world,  born in Brazil  by Lebanese  parents who  raised him in France. According to his wife  whatever financial  crime he could have committed  could have been treated at board  levels in France or Japan  and not in a system  of  Japanese justice  that  is at  odds  with  the justice system he used to make profits for Japanese  firms. I am  not pleading Ghosn’s  innocence.

Far  from it ,  but given his  Japanese   treatment,  even   I,  from afar,   tremble  at  Japanese justice  meted out to him which  portrayed him as a  sheep  lured  to  slaughter by  the shepherd, in this case    his   trusted  Japanese   business  collaborators   he    never  suspected of any motive of foul  play.  His  case  showed  quite  vividly  the good,  the bad  and the ugly  side of 2019.  Kindly   make your  choice   of saying goodbye  or good riddance,  to   an eventful    year and  end of a   tumultuous   decade. Once again, Long  live the Federal  Republic  of  Nigeria.

error0

