20 Year Old Man Rapes His Neighbour’s 6 Year Old Daughter In Anambra State

A 20-year old man, Chikwado Anijiofor has been arrested for allegedly raping his neighbour’s daughter in Ogbudike Okpoko in Anambra state.

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed disclosed this in a statement, saying the suspect had confessed to the crime.

He said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.

He said, “On the 19/6/2020 at about 10:am following a tip off, Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Chikwado Anijiofor ‘m’ aged 20 years native of Agbaumana in Eziagu LGA of Enugu State but reside at Ogbudike Okpoko.

“Suspects had on the 17/6/2020 allegedly defiled a six-year old girl who happens to be his neighbour’s daughter. Scene was visited by police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Meanwhile, suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.”

