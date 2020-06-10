20 Ships To Discharge Petrol, Other Items At Lagos Port – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said that 20 ships will discharge petrolum products and food items at the Lagos ports.

The NPA disclosed this in its publication, ‘`Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as MOP fertiliser, frozen fish, general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk oil, crude salt, automobile gasoline and fuel.

The publication stated that 22 other ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with fuel, general cargo, frozen fish and containers.

NPA said it was expecting eight other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from June 10, to June 20.

It said that the expected ships contained general cargo, automobile gasoline, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, butane gas, jet A and soya bean.

They are expected to berth at the Lagos Port Complex.

Source:- NAN

