Categories
News

2 COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Imo Today

We’re pleased to announce that two more persons have been discharged from the Imo State isolation center, Including the index case.

This brings the number of persons released to three(3).

At the moment we still have four active cases and no new case.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

I enjoin all citizens to continue to adhere to all the precautionary measures we have put in place to continue to safegaurd all Imolites.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Covid19Out

LetsFightCovid19

TakeResponsibility

Trending Now!  Timi Adelakun Breaks South Broward School’s Records With A Record-Setting GPA

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!