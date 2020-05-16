2 COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Imo Today

We’re pleased to announce that two more persons have been discharged from the Imo State isolation center, Including the index case.

This brings the number of persons released to three(3).

At the moment we still have four active cases and no new case.

I enjoin all citizens to continue to adhere to all the precautionary measures we have put in place to continue to safegaurd all Imolites.

