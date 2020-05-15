193 New COVID-19 Cases, 1249 Tested, 110 discharged, 3 Deaths On May 14

Two cases reported yesterday from Kaduna, were repeat tests. Therefore, Kaduna has a total of 114 confirmed cases
We apologise to @contactkdsg and remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate & reliable data
Highlights
On the 14th of May 2020, 193 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Till date, 5162 cases have been confirmed, 1180 cases have been discharged and 167 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory
The 193 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(58), Kano(46), Jigawa(35), Yobe(12), FCT(9), Ogun(7), Plateau(5), Gombe(5), Imo(4), Edo(3), Kwara(3), Borno(3), Bauchi (1), Nasarawa (1), Ondo(1)