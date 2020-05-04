17 Chinese, 9 Others Arrested For Illegal Mining In Osun

Seventeen Chinese nationals, 9 Nigerians have been arrested by the Osun State Joint Task Force (JTF) for illegal mining in the state.
Speaking on the development, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Abdullahi Binuyo, said the illegal miners were arrested following a coordinated sting operation around the Ilesa and Ife axis of the state.
He explained that the illegal miners had polluted the Osun River with poisonous metals, thereby making it unsafe for human consumption and irrigation.
“No responsible government will not fold its arms and watch its land being degraded by unauthorised persons.
He added that apart from ensuring that those arrested are prosecuted, they will also be made to pay compensations.