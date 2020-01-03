165 women, kids rescued as Army captures more terrorists in Borno

From James Azania, Lokoja

The Nigerian Army has said its troops have neutralised and captured more members of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups.

It also said they rescued 165 women and children from their captivity in Borno State.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Army Operations Media Coordinator Col. Aminu Iliyasu said the operations were carried out in conjunction with the troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJT).

Iliyasu said the troops of Nigerian Army Super Camp 7, deployed at Bama area of the state, killed one terrorist, captured one alive and rescued eight women and six children at Tafana 1, 2 and 3 villages in Bama on December 27, 2019.

He added that the rescued children were immediately administered with polio vaccines.

According to him, troops captured Boko Haram flags, recovered 16 arrows and 32 refilled rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition during the encounter.

Iliyasu also said troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Super Camp 2 in Damboa, arrested a high profile Boko Haram informant/logistics supplier, Ibrahim Buba, and two others suspected to be his couriers at Shuwari village in Damboa District.

The media coordinator said troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno arrested suspected terrorists’ logistics suppliers, Abubakar Aisami and Modu Baba, with foodstuffs and drugs concealed in a bag of smashed corn powder for delivery to the terrorists.

He said troops of Sector 3 Mobile Team, in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Multi-National Joint Task Force, recovered and destroyed 15 vehicles belonging to Boko Haram terrorists in northern Borno State.

According to him, the troops also arrested 75 suspected Boko Haram agents and rescued 147 civilians, comprising 79 males and 68 females, who had been under the captivity of the terrorists.

Iliyasu said the rescued civilians were conveyed to a humanitarian facility in Monguno and thereafter handed over to officials of Borno State Emergency Management Agency.

“The children among them were administered with polio vaccine by the Buratai Intervention Task Force Initiative,” he said.

Iliyasu also said Nigerian troops of 35 Battalion in Katsina State, in conjunction with the State Amnesty Committee, had achieved a milestone in addressing banditry in the state.

In Zamfara State, he said troops of 8 Division neutralised a bandit and recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with 13 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and rustled animals.

“Also of significant note, troops of 1 Division Garrison on December 25, 2019, during security patrols arrested Mr Moses Ali with a locally made gun loaded with nine rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition at Ningon Gari in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The same gallant troops arrested seven suspects during a cordon-and-search operations conducted at 13 settlements of Kuyeri Mountains on Jere–Kagarko Road in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.

Iliyasu said troops of Operation Mesa in Plateau State also arrested five suspected Sara Suka militia group members with some quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs in Jos North area.

He added that the Chairmen of Langtang North and South local government areas handed over recovered weapons and accessories from repentant militias to the troops of Nigerian Army Forward Operational Base at Shendam on December 24, 2019.

“This landmark submission of arms and ammunition portend great prospect for a reign of peace and security on the Plateau and its adjoining environs.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has hailed personnel of the Nigerian Army for the successes so far recorded throughout the Year 2019 in Operation Lafiya Dole and all other operations across the country.

“He assures them of improved welfare in the Year 2020 and further commends field commanders and principal staff officers as well as other officers and men for their efforts in the implementation of all strategic directives in the preceding year,” he said.

