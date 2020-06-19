14 Edo Lawmakers, 18 LG Chairmen, 196 Councillors Defect To PDP

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, alongside his deputy, Philip Shuaibu have on Friday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that 14 house members, 18 local government chairmen and 196 councillors have joined Obaseki in defecting to the Opposition party.

It will be recalled that Obaseki was disqualified by his former party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC from participating in the party’s Guber primaries coming up on June 22nd. Miffed by the development, Obaseki resigned membership of the party.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

However, he had a series of meetings the leadership of the PDP earlier this week. He met with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom and the national chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus to finalize on a deal.

Source:- Politics Nigeria

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

