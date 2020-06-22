13 Nigerian Songs You Should Listen To This Week

Nigerian Songs Of The Week Featuring Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay, Rema, Bad Boy Timz, CKay, T Classic, Zlatan, In a bid to keep our fans and readers entertained, we selected songs we feel you should listen to this week.

On this episode of Nigerian songs of the week, you should listen to Some of these tracks are brand new, some already on your playlist but were confident that you’ll vibe to this new list. Here’s our round-up of the best tracks that came across our desks.

C Kay – “Nwantiti” Featuring Joeboy Kwame Eugene.

Ckay connected with the highly-sensational Joeboy and Ghana’s Kuami Eugene for an addictive remix which is one of the standouts from his sophomore EP, Ckay the First. The new remix comes accompanied by a music video directed by Naya Visuals and it has been in the hearts of many. It’s currently enjoying Airplay on Radio and TV and we have decided to share this masterpiece with Y’all.

Bad Boy Timz – “MJ Remix” Featuring Mayorkun

The singer stormed the music scene with unique afrobeat his smash hit “MJ” which is a tribute to the late King of Pop, Micheal Jackson. The track wasted no time in climbing charts even without a video, further shooting the singer into the limelight. To give the song more vibe he tapped on DMW melodic singer, Mayorkun for the remix and the rest is history. This song is pure vibes and perfect to chill with the “Geng“

Omah Lay – “Lo lo”

Omah seems to have a mission to break into the music scene on his own terms and so far he’s doing a great job. On this track off his Get Layd EP, Omah sounds like a mixture of Wande Coal, Wizkid, and Burna Boy all joined together. He singers about only wanting to love his lover. The beat, arrangement, and lyrics of this track is astounding and you’ll certainly love this.

Adekunle Gold – “Something Different”

Everyone’s baby who recently got his own baby switched genres again with the release of “Something Different”. The track produced by Blaize Beats Adekunle woo his lover in a more gentle and sexy manner. The tune is a blend of highlife and Afropop with a dash of highlife and jazz. The beat accompanied by trumpets and Saxophones is one sound that the eastern folks can relate to and can also be enjoyed by all. Its official music video which was released recently would definitely make you want to have a listen.

Omah Lay – ” Bad Influence”

With just a few tracks to his name, Omah Lay has captured the hearts of millions of music lovers with the infectious “Bad Influence“ and is arguably the next big thing in the music industry. The song which is still receiving massive streams is about a love story that ended in tears. Omah curses his lover for being a bad influence on him and also for leaving him lonely and bitter. This is one experience most people can relate to which makes it more exciting to listen to. Another bop for your playlist.

Picazo Ft Zlatan – “If I“

The Senior Boyz Record lead act Picazo teamed up with street pop act/Zanku master, Zlatan to create this smashing joint – “If I“. Its a love song that comes with insurance, assurance, and reassurance at the same time. The song simply shares tht two lovers who are in a romantic relationship are both responsible for the growth of the relationship. If one does not call to check in the other should try and reach out cos it takes both hands to rub each other to have a clean and healthy hand… Another impressive love ballad.

Zlatan – “Shomo” ft. Jamopyper, Oberz, Papisnoop

“Shomo” is a brand new track by Zanku World President, Zlatan featuring his ZZTW soldiers- Jamopyper, Oberz and Papisnoop off his new body of work ‘Road To CDK.The song talks about always giving life more chances, creating more rooms for other opportunities and not letting a failure/problem shapen one or be the reason to end a life. Zlatan dropped gems on this one so you can’t afford to miss it.

Master KG – “Jerusalema” Remix ft. Burna Boy

South African Buzzing recording artiste, Master KG teamed up with Nigeria’s Afrobeat monster, Burna Boy for the remix of the hit Song ‘Jerusalema‘, after the huge success of the track with over 26 million views on Youtube. The original version had multi-talented vocalist Nomcebo Zikode (who is known for blessing records with sweet vocals), Burna came in with the Afro-fusion genre, talked about not be perfect and he strives to survive in the jungle.

Rema – “Ginger Me”

“Ginger Me” is a soul, pop, afro-Indie record produced by The Element. The “Ginger Me” is a love song that sees a young boy putting his Bad boy behavior aside and confessing his love feelings to the lady that hypes his system. It’s another bad boy track from Remy boy that should be on your playlist.

T -Classic – “Hold On”.

MixNaija artsite, T Classic delivers this his sonorous vocals on this impressive song produced by Yalababayala. “The track is a mid-tempo Afro-fusion song that seeks assurance. On this record, T Classic asks his lover if she would stay with him during the bad days and dry season. At the toughest of time! If you’ve loved “Nobody Fine Pass You“, “Where You Dey” and “Think About It,” you’ll definitely like this one.

Omah Lay- “Damn”

This is the singer’s second song on Nigerian Songs You Should Listen To This Week and it can only mean one thing- Omah Lay is blazing hot. The track is off his buzzing new debut music project- “Get Layd” It is the first track on the 5 track masterpiece EP. The song talks about girls that love jonzing guys, bad boys that have nothing better to do with their lives, the Junkies, and the online “runners”. This tune is a realistic one that the new generation can relate to.

Buju – Lenu Remix Featuring Burna Boy.

Shortly after he released the highly sensual track, “Spiritual” which saw a remix with Zanku Master “Zlatan“, Buju blessed fans with “Lenu”… “But dem dey love you love you love you Mo ni o ta lenu, o por lenu, o dun lenu” . Since then he joined the list of artistes to watch out for in 2020. 2020 came and his dreams came true after Burna Boy offered to jump on “Lenu”. And to announce his newly signed deal with the African Giant, at Spaceship Record label. the alternate version with the singer was released. This is a track you don’t want to miss.

Omah Lay – “Ye Ye Ye“

The singer seems to have dominated this list because his songs are currently taking the music scene by storm, climbing charts, and breaking records. His Get Layd “EP has a couple of amazing songs and “Ye Ye Ye” is one of them. This cool R n B track is a track meant to soothe your ears.

Above are the 13 Nigerian Songs of The Week that are trending and needs your listening…

The post 13 Nigerian Songs You Should Listen To This Week appeared first on tooXclusive.

