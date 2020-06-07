12 Nigerian Music Videos You Should Watch To Have A Fun Week

There’s no denying that Friday is the best day of the week as it marks the end of a five-day stretch working tirelessly, opening up an entire weekend full of opportunities. But hey, the weekend flies fast in a matter of seconds. Sundays come and you’re reminded that Monday is around the corner again.

However you choose to spend the week, you’re going to need some songs to accompany everything from your Sunday till the end of the week. With music dropping at an immeasurable pace, we know the task of finding singles and albums worth listening to can be quite stressful. But Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We have complied 12 Nigerian music videos you should watch to make your week fun. You can think of it as a love letter from us to you.

Check them out below and thank us later!

Yemi Alade Ft Angelique Kidjo – “Shekere”

Yemi Alade and legendary Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo connected for the vibrant music video for “Shekere,” which is off Yemi Alade’s album, “Woman of Steel“. If you like seeing the richness of Africa’s diverse culture, this one is for you.

DJ Neptune x Joeboy x Mr Eazi – “Nobody”

This laidback bop sees DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi, and Joeboy pay a fun homage to the late king Pop Micheal Jackson.

Simi – “Duduke”

You don’t need to be a preggo before you can enjoy this track. Its simple music video sees a heavily pregnant Simi on a beach singing out of love for her unborn child.

Falz ‘Bop Daddy’ ft. Ms Banks

Falz connected with Uk rapper and singer, Ms Banks for a smash hit in this trippy music video which sees both artistes clad in stylish retro outfits.

Wande Coal – “Again”

Mr W returns to the music scene with a track that offers a nice change of pace that will most likely make you want to sing along.

Davido = “1 Milli”

This video which Davido dropped off his recent album “A Good Time” which was released towards the end of last year. The visuals for prove yet again why Davido continues to reign as the prince of Afrobeats.

Oxlade- “Away”

Oxlade dropped the visuals for ‘Away’, the first release from his recent six-track EP titled ‘Oxygene’. Its colorful video see the singer and his beautiful lover elope from her angry relatives.

Omah Lay -“You”

Known for his smash hit,”Bad Influence” off his Get Layd EP, You is one cute video for lovebirds.

Peruzzi -“Gunshot”

Peruzzi dipped into his dancehall bag for this infectious Naija bashment anthem. Its a must-watch.

Fireboy – “Vibration”

Rising Nigerian artist Fireboy DML, shared the music video for his single, “Vibration,” from his debut album, Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps back in February. It’s a colorful video with a mixture of French ballet the Latin salsa/tango the Indian Holi festival of colours and African percussion.

Davido -“D & G”

Another track off the “A Good Time” album sees Davido and American singer, Summer Walker serve it hot while clad in the luxury designer brand, Dolce & Gabanna. This video would make you want to streal your own money.

Zlatan -“Unripe Pawpaw”

Do you like Zanking or Gbesing? Say no more, this video which features Zlatan, Jamo Pyper, Papisnoop, and Oberz …is perfect for you for you

