11 Muslims Players That Have Won Premier League Title

Football is one of the most diverse sports in the world, with players from all nationalities and religions taking part in which included the most watch league in the universe the English Premier League.

Last season two Muslim players were three joint top scorers in the Premier league Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool whom they come from the same religion as they both help Jurgen Klopp men to clinch their six UEFA Champions League title at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Nicolas Anelka is the Muslim player that have won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time 2008-09 season.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

However, he is an article of the nine Muslim footballers that have won the prestigious Premier League title both past and present in no particular order.

11, Asimr Begovic (Chelsea)

Asmir Begovic currently plying his trade former European Champions AC Milan on six months loan from relegate threaten side Bournemouth.

The 32-year-old Bosnian goalkeeper won Premier League title during his two-year spell with Chelsea but the shot-stopper who has 18 months left after spending the first half of the season on loan in Azerbaijan with FK Qarabag before moving to Serie A side on Tuesday night.

10, Samir Nasri (Manchester City)

The Algerian descent who currently plays for Belgian club Anderlecht won two Premier League titles with Manchester City during the 2011-12 and 2013 -14 season under the tutelage of Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini.

9, Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)

Former Bundesliga star Dzeko is another Muslim player that have won the two Premier League title as the Bosnian striker was a teammate to Nasir during their time at Etihad before joining Serie A outfit AS Roma 2015 summer transfer window for 11 million euros.

8, Kolo Toure (Arsenal & Manchester City)

The 38-year-old retired Ivory Coast defender who won two Premier League titles during playing days after enjoying spells with both Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic before announcing his retirement in September 2017.

7, Kourt Zouma (Chelsea)

France international plays as a defender for Chelsea after joining the Blues from Saint-Etienne back in 2014 on a five-and-a-half-year contract for a fee believed to be around £12 million.

The 25-year-old center-back won two Premier League titles in 2014–15, 2016–17 season before going to loan to Stoke City and Everton.

6, Nicolas Anelka (Arsenal & Chelsea)

Nicolas Anelka converted to Islam from Christianity 2004 by the influence of some of his childhood friends and he also took the Muslim name of Abdul-Salam Bilal.

The 40-year-old played in Europe league after a spell in Premier League, La Liga, Turkish Super Lig, Ligue, Serie A but the former striker won Premier League titles for two London clubs but the former French.

5, Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City)

Mendy has won two Premier League titles with Pep Guardiola side after their back-to-back win.

4, İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City)

German midfielder joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 but he has established himself as a regular in the Citizens’ first-team where he helped the Cityzen’s to two Premier League titles.

3, Yaya Toure (Manchester City)

Former Ivorian star joined Manchester City from Barcelona on 2 July 2010 to start the Citizens glory era where he went to clinch three Premier League titles along with David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Vicent Kompany to the become the club legend.

2, N’Golo Kante (Leicester City & Chelsea)

The Frenchman clinch two Premier League title after lifting the trophy back-to-back season with Leicester City and Chelsea the following season

1, Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City & Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez helped Leicester City win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season as the Algerian was named as the PFA player of the year in 2016.

The 28-year-old winger joined Manchester City in July 2018 and helped Pep Guardiola to win Premier League back-to-back becoming the second African player to win the title with two different clubs after Kolo Touré.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

