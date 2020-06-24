₦100m-Rated Nigerian Star Makes Team Of Week In Sweden After MOTM Performance

The 100 million Naira-rated Nigerian star Alhassan Yusuf makes Team of Week in Sweden after a man of the match performance in IFK Gothenburg 2-2 scored with Mjallby AIF in the Allsvenskan week three.

The 19-year-old midfielder has a contract with IFK Gothenburg till 2022, but he has been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Wolves and several top European after some superlative displays for his Swedish club last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already submitted seven million Euros bid for Yusuf, while Sheffield United is set to make an official approach for Swedish Allsvenskan Young Player of the Year last season.

With. Rating of 7.9, the midfielder takes his place in a 4-3-3 formation with teammate Tobia Sana (7.8) and Bilal Husain of AIK (7.9) completing the midfield trio.

The former FC Hearts of Nigeria academy prodigy produced an all-round display that saw him complete an incredible 93% of his passes, make 4 key passes, win 8 duels, 4 key interceptions, and also complete 2 of his 3 take -on in the clash.

IFK Gothenburg are already resigned to losing the versatile midfielder as the club have bounced back from a losing start to the new season to now occupy an eighth place on the table with four points from three matches.

source:- fcnaija

